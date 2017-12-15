15 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Rugby Delays Coetzee Decision Until New Year

SA Rugby will only confirm their decision regarding the future of Springbok coach Allister Coetzee in the New Year.

That was confirmed on Friday via an official SA Rugby statement.

"To assist media in their reporting and in light of considerable speculation, please be advised that SA Rugby will not be in a position to respond to questions regarding that speculation on the coaching of the national team until the New Year," the statement read.

"A number of meetings and reviews are in progress on all national teams after which plans for all teams in 2018 will be confirmed."

Coetzee is believed to have met with new Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus on Wednesday and is widely expected to be axed from his role after two years at the helm.

Afrikaans website, Netwerk24 , earlier this week indicated that there may be no replacement for Coetzee, with Erasmus merely appointing assistants to work under him.

Erasmus, in his new role, will have full control over Springbok team selections and game plans.

Defence guru Jacques Nienaber will be part of the coaching team, while former France prop Pieter de Villiers has been mentioned as a possible scrum coach.

Coetzee has won only 11 out of 25 Tests in charge of the Boks which gives him a meagre 44% win-record, well below his 65% mandate.

