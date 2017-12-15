South Africa: Arts and Culture Hosts Reconciliation Day Developmental Programme On Women and Youth in Peddie, Eastern Cape, 16 Dec

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company") - The Company is providing the following update further to its… Read more »

The Department of Arts and Culture in partnership with the Ngqushwa Local Municpality will host a Reconciliation Day developmental programme on Women and Youth in the Arts at Peddie Town Hall on the 16 December 2017 at 10h00. The activities will take place under the theme; "The Year of OR Tambo: Reconciliation through radical socio-economic transformation". Funded by the Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Ms Makhotso Magdeline Sotyu, the event will entail craft exhibitions, cultural performances and discussions on safety and security, health and issues on social change.

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.