South Africa: Arts and Culture Hosts Reconciliation Day Developmental Programme On Women and Youth in Peddie, Eastern Cape, 16 Dec

The Department of Arts and Culture in partnership with the Ngqushwa Local Municpality will host a Reconciliation Day developmental programme on Women and Youth in the Arts at Peddie Town Hall on the 16 December 2017 at 10h00. The activities will take place under the theme; "The Year of OR Tambo: Reconciliation through radical socio-economic transformation". Funded by the Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Ms Makhotso Magdeline Sotyu, the event will entail craft exhibitions, cultural performances and discussions on safety and security, health and issues on social change.
Issued by: Department of Arts and Culture