South Africa: Ntseki and His Technical Team Get Down to Work

South African Boys U17 coach Molefi Ntseki has put together a technical team comprising of great football brains in the country.

An u17 National Select team is currently in Maseru, Lesotho where it is taking part in a tournament put together by the host country.

Ntseki's assistant coach is one of South Africa's rising coaches, Vela Khumalo who is an educator and vice-principal in Cosmo City, Johannesburg. Khumalo coaches an SAB League side, Pimville Masters and is considered among the best youth coaches in the country with an eye for spotting youth talent.

The goalkeeper coach is Cameron Cox, a veteran of the trade. Cox has been the goalkeeper coach for the u20 (Amajita) side that went to the FIFA World Cup in Korea this year and has also been a coach for Banyana Banyana for many years.

The wily Cox has produced some of the country's best goalkeepers both within the women and men national teams.

Another key player within the Amajimbos set up is selector Selekedi Mogale, a young and hardworking coach who has been to every corner of the country identifying talent for the squad.

The rest of the support staff is made up of team doctor, Doctor Mokaka, Dan Ntseke (Team Physiotherapist), Nathi Shongwe (Masseur) and Physical Trainer, Percy Moloi.