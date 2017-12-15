15 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Luanda Port Moves 8 Million Tonnes of Goods

Luanda — At least 8 million tonnes of cargo is the volume that the Luanda Port expects to manage until the end of this year, said the company's CEO Alberto Bengue.

Although he also estimated a production in the order of 8 million tonnes of goods, the manager told ANGOP that it is expected a quantity similar to the year 2016, which was 7.1 million tonnes.

The official said that there is still a lot of cargo coming into the country and once they have all the records on port production compiled they will make a more substantial assessment of the company's activity in 2017.

For the 2016 production, Luanda Port data indicate that a total of more than 1.7 million tonnes of non-containerized cargo and over 5.4 million containerized goods were registered.

Compared to 2015 (8.9 million tonnes), the port's production in 2016 declined by 19 percent.

Currently, the Port of Luanda employs about 408 workers.

