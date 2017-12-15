15 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Culture Minister Highlights Role of Church in Values Retrieval

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Culture Minister, Carolina Cerqueira, said on Friday in Luanda that churches play a very important role in the socialization of their expansion in the provinces and in the interaction with the communities.

The official said so when she participated in the meeting of the interministerial commission for the study, treatment and implementation of measures to control and monitor the religious phenomenon in Angola.

Carolina Cerqueira emphasized the expansion of faith and cultural, patriotic, civic values playing a key role in the youth to be socially useful in the spirit of solidarity and respect based on the law and the constitution.

He emphasized that the commission meets for the first time in this new governance and has as fundamental objective to assess the situation of the churches in the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queirós, said that there is a perfect articulation between his sector and the Ministry of Culture regarding the management of religious issues.

He said that the meeting should take place in the best interest of the religious confessions of their members, faithful and the Angolan State.

Currently, 82 religious congregations are recognized.

Angola

Sonangol to Increase Fuel Storage Capacity in Cabinda

The Angolan National Oil Company (Sonangol) is to increase by next year its stocking capacity, in Cabinda province, from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.