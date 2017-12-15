Angola: Culture Minister Highlights Role of Church in Values Retrieval

Luanda — The Culture Minister, Carolina Cerqueira, said on Friday in Luanda that churches play a very important role in the socialization of their expansion in the provinces and in the interaction with the communities.

The official said so when she participated in the meeting of the interministerial commission for the study, treatment and implementation of measures to control and monitor the religious phenomenon in Angola.

Carolina Cerqueira emphasized the expansion of faith and cultural, patriotic, civic values playing a key role in the youth to be socially useful in the spirit of solidarity and respect based on the law and the constitution.

He emphasized that the commission meets for the first time in this new governance and has as fundamental objective to assess the situation of the churches in the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queirós, said that there is a perfect articulation between his sector and the Ministry of Culture regarding the management of religious issues.

He said that the meeting should take place in the best interest of the religious confessions of their members, faithful and the Angolan State.

Currently, 82 religious congregations are recognized.