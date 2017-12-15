Angola: Sonangol to Increase Fuel Storage Capacity in Cabinda

Photo: Sonangol

The Angolan Oil Company (Sonangol).

Cabinda — The Angolan National Oil Company (Sonangol) is to increase by next year its stocking capacity, in Cabinda province, from 15,300 cubic meters of gas and diesel to 40,000 cubic meters.

The assurance was given Thursday, in Cabinda city, by the member of the Executive

Committee of Sonangol Logistics, João Salvador, on the sidelines of the visit that the

Minister of Mineral Resources and Oil made to Cabinda on the same day.

On his turn, Mauro Graça, CEO of Sonagas, acknowledged also that

the current cooking gas supply situation in Cabinda province is a concern due to the degradation

of the distribution facilities aggravated by several operational safety problems.

"With the restoration work in progress which will be completed by the first quarter of 2018,

we will have the initial filling capacity of 3,000 bottles of cooking gas per day." said Mario Graça.