15 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: CFB Starts Transporting 3,000 Passengers Per Week

Luena — About 3,000 passengers will be transported weekly by train on the Benguela Railway (CFB), with the introduction as from last Thursday of additional train services moving on the Huambo-Cuito-Luena-Luau route.

The new train service arrives in Luau on Thursdays and returns to Huambo on Saturdays, giving passengers more options, who used to travel with trains on Monday and Tuesday, carrying about 2,000 people.

This fact was released last Thursday to ANGOP in Luena City, by CFB's representative in the eastern Moxico Province, Fernando António Prata, stressing that this move happens with a view to responding to the increase in the demand being recorded in recent days.

The official said that the CFB board will introduce, in the coming days, another train to complete a fleet of four trains to meet the demand of the public.

In the current year, the trains of Benguela Railway carried about 500, 143 passengers and about 35,106 tonnes of diverse products.

