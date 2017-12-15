South Africa: Partnership Policing - Tip-Off Results in Success in Nyanga

press release

Continuous efforts to deal with the scourge of crime by the police in partnership with community members play a significant role. As a result three suspects were apprehended yesterday on three different cases.

A 22-year-old suspect was arrested last night (Thursday, 2017-12-14) at about 23:20 after a tip-off was received about an illegal firearm. Police approached the house and found four men inside the premises in Ngesi Street, Crossroads. They searched the house and the men and one had an illegal firearm with its serial number filed off.

Twenty minutes before this arrest a 54-year-old man was also arrested for a case of rape. The suspect had allegedly raped his son's friends who had slept over in his house. The victim revealed this ordeal during an interview which was conducted as a result of behavioural change at school.

A third suspect (29) was also brought in from eNgcobo just after midnight for a 2006 case of murder.

The suspects aged 22 and 29 are expected to appear in Athlone Magistrates' Court for the possession of a prohibited firearm and murder and the 54-year-old will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court on charges related to rape.

Police will continue to corner and arrest those who keep terrorising community members and also ensure that the latter are prevented from attacking the vulnerable.