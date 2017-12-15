South Africa: Van Graan Delighted With Ferreira Signing

Irish club Munster have expressed their delight at signing defence guru JP Ferreira from the Lions.

The Lions on Thursday confirmed Ferreira's departure, wishing him well after a decade in Johannesburg.

Munster announced on their official website that Ferreira has signed a deal until June 2020.

After working at the Lions across a number of coaching and analyst roles, Ferreira will now join up with Munster head coach Johann van Graan , forwards coach Jerry Flannery and backline and attack coach Felix Jones from next week.

Van Graan recently joined Munster after spending the past six seasons as the Springboks' forwards coach.

He welcomed Ferreira's arrival as Munster's defence coach: "We are delighted that JP is joining our coaching team. He is a great coach that has been very successful at Super Rugby level, getting his side to finals with an excellent defence record. He also has Test match experience from his time working with the Springboks during theNovember internationals last year so brings a great amount of knowledge and experience with him. I believe JP will fit in perfectly here at Munster and we look forward to his arrival."

Source: Sport24