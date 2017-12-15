15 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Business Must Participate in National Renewal

analysis By Bonang Mohale

The past few weeks have been an uncomfortable period for the South African business community. But whatever these instances show, they are not representative of broader business conduct, nor do they collapse the differences between the overwhelmingly honest behaviour of the business community and the industrial level corruption going on at all levels of government.

First, we have seen the country's largest company, Naspers, drawn into controversy around the behaviour of its subsidiary MultiChoice, amid allegations of State Capture.

More recently, we have witnessed the spectacular collapse of Steinhoff, not only one of the country's largest companies, but also, seemingly, one of the most successful.

The combination of these events with the politicking in the run-up to the start of the ANC's 54th national conference has had an emotive and flammable impact on the public discourse. Once again, business is in the dock. The air is thick with loose accusations of "theft" and the mistakes of the few are taken as licence to tarnish the good name and motives of the many. The unwelcome spectre of White Monopoly Capital, subdued in the aftermath of the Gupta leaks, has enjoyed a new lease of life.

It is no surprise, of course,...

