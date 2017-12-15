South Africa: I'm Still Acting CEO, Sean Maritz Jokes At Eskom Briefing

Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown told the new Eskom board on Friday that the state-owned utility must appoint a new Group CEO as a matter of "priority".

She said that she was aware there are still processes underway which need to be completed.

Brown was flanked at Eskom's Megawatt Park, in Sunninghill, Johannesburg by acting CEO Sean Maritz, who joked with the media when he walked in that he's still CEO "as far as he knows".

Speculation on Friday morning was rife that Matshela Koko would return to his old position as acting CEO, with most publishing houses reporting that Koko was back in the driving seat at Eskom after being found not guilty in his disciplinary hearing.

Brown said she was yet to be informed about the outcomes of the disciplinary process against the suspended Koko.

She said she can't say if he was found guilty or not. The report was handed over to the board on Friday morning. Eskom Chairperson Zethemba Khoza refused to confirm reports that Koko was cleared of all charges by the disciplinary process.He said that the board has received the report from the disciplinary hearing and will still need to go through it, before reporting back to the shareholder (the Minister of Public Enterprises) before an announcement is made.

Reliable sources close to the state-owned utility, told News24 the board was meeting on Friday morning ahead of the briefing at 12:00. It was reliably believed that Koko was going to be presented by Brown as the proposed new CEO at this briefing.

Eskom confirmed in an emailed response to Fin24 that it received the final report on Koko's disciplinary hearing, but that the report still has to go through internal Eskom processes and will then be shared with Brown. "It is then that it will be communicated to the public. We will thus not be commenting at this stage," Eskom said.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Source: Fin24