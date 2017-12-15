South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Cliffhanger As Free State Branch Delegate Judgment Due On Friday

analysis

The Bloemfontein High Court will deliver its judgment on Friday on whether some ANC branch delegates from the Free State will be barred from attending the party's national elective conference. The results of the ANC presidential election could be at stake. By GREG NICOLSON.

So many ANC issues have been resolved in court in 2017 that there's a joke going around suggesting the party needs its own dedicated courts. As contestation for leadership positions has intensified, the ANC's provincial structures have been dragged to court repeatedly to resolve leadership disputes brought by aggrieved factions.

All signs indicate that the party's national elective conference will go ahead this weekend, but another case heard in Bloemfontein on Thursday could open the door for a legal challenge contesting the result of the elections, where Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma are the front runners in the race to be president.

Two weeks ago, the court said 29 Free State branch general meetings (BGMs) were not held in accordance with the ANC constitution and the province was ordered to hold them again. ANC members nominate leaders at BGMs to contest the national elections and choose delegates to attend...