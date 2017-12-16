16 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 12 Killed in Alshabaab & Mukhtar Robow Militia Fighting

At least 12 people were killed on Friday in clashes between Al-Shabab fighters and militia loyal to Mukhtar Robow Abu Mansour in Bakool region in the South West State, Radio Dalsan reports.

The fighting erupted near the village of Abal.

Alshabaab affiliated websites claim that Mukhtar Robow Abu Mansoor's son was killed in the fighting.

Alshabaab and its former deputy leader Mukhtar Robow's militia known as the "Aaro Aaro" or "Spiders" have been fighting ever since the latter ditched the militant group some years back.

Robow Abu Mansoor once a powerful Alshabaab deputy leader surrendered to Somalia government forces last August.

