South Africa: #ANCDecides2017 - Zuma Full of Jokes, Jibes and Half-Truths At ANC Gala Dinner

President Jacob Zuma will finally wind down his work as ANC president on Saturday, while the end to his presidency of the country is also, mercifully, in sight at last. The president was all laughs and jokes and barbs as he delivered his last address as president to an ANC gala dinner. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

If President Jacob Zuma sincerely meant all the warm, fuzzy things he was saying about his comrades, the party, the way South Africa needs business and his thankfulness for all the things foreign diplomats have done for the ANC, nobody truly believed him. After 10 years of lies and tricks since his election in Polokwane, his credibility is somewhat shot.

Still, Zuma's undeniably charming.

Zuma arrived with an entourage in the huge Hall 5 of the Nasrec Expo Centre at the ANC's usual gala dinner organised by its Progressive Business Forum about two hours after the 7pm starting time on Friday night (some say he had battles to fight, but it might have just been that he was with the SABC for an interview). He found the tables packed with businesspeople, ambassadors, diplomats, ANC national executive committee members, ministers and journalists. They were already...