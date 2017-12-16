16 December 2017

South Africa: Zuma Hosts His Last Gala Dinner As ANC President

President Jacob Zuma hosted his final gala dinner as ANC leader with the event attended by the who's who of the business world.

Zuma, who was accompanied by his wife Thobeka Zuma, sat next to Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Among those in attendance was presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was seen embracing businessman Patrice Motsepe and his wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

The couple was standing with the mining magnate's sister and Ramaphosa's wife, Tshepo Motsepe, as well as Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe.

It is said that Motsepe spent R500 000 at the Mangaung conference. He was seated with Zuma again this year.

Presidential hopefuls Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa were seen posing for photos with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and sharing a light-hearted moment in an embrace.

The event was sponsored by the ANC's Progressive Business Forum, MultiChoice, Investec and Vodacom, among others.

On Friday the party's leadership in the North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal each had court rulings made against them which mean that at least 100 delegates and PEC members will not be able to vote at the conference.

However, Free State treasurer Mosebenzi Zwane said he was still confident that Dlamini-Zuma would emerge as Zuma's successor.

