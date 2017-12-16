15 December 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Antiquities Ministry Uncovers Three Archaeological Discoveries in Aswan

The Antiquities Ministry announced on Thursday the discovery of four cemeteries of children in Aswan dating back to the Thutmosid Dynasty.

The cemeteries were discovered by an Egyptian-Swedish archaeological mission at Gebel el Silsila area in Aswan, Ayman Ashmawy, the head of the ministry's Egyptian archaeological department, said.

Another Egyptian-Austrian archaeological mission also unearthed part of a cemetery dating back to the First Intermediate Period in Kom Ombo city in Aswan.

Several ancient potteries and burial tools were found inside the cemetery.

Another mission made up of Egyptian and Swiss archaeologists discovered an incomplete statue dating back to the Graeco-Roman Period. The 14-centimeter-high statue was found in the old city of Aswan.

MENA

