A Kenyan man is offering escort services to single Nairobi women who need a boyfriend for hire while visiting their relatives upcountry during the Christmas festivities.

The dreadlocked man posted a picture of himself on the popular Facebook group Kilimani Mums and Dads, announcing the various categories of his escort services to single women.

Single city women dread Christmas festivities due to inquisitive relatives who keep asking about their love life.

The man, who identified himself as Hommy Kahabati Wilson, explained that his services will include showing up at the rural home of single women for a fee of sh2, 000.

A one night sleep over will cost a client sh3, 000.

Other additional services that will make the relationship believable are also on offer. Kisses will cost sh500 each, while being called babe will cost sh300.

Wilson's advert attracted thousands of comments, with some single women booking his services.

One wrote; "Haiya pesa kidogo hivyo, I have booked you... tupatane 2nk on the 24th safari ianze."

Another added; "Very good... I will part with 2300ksh on one condition... unyoe hizo dread... won't go down well with my mom."

Another wondered; "Mbona unajipeana na bei ya chini hivyo?"

Another user commented; "10 days to Christmas and granny waiting for husband."

One member wrote; "Huyu hata kama ni hire hizo bei zake pthoo... huyu hata unafukuzwa na wazazi."

Another added; "Hahahaa... naona tuu kifanya mpango hapa but hiyo pesa naona nikimulipa kama ata even kutoka ushango ataongezea mwezi ingine moja kwangu akinifulia."