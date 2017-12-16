Nigeria: Kaduna Celebrates 100 Years Today

Kaduna — Kaduna is today holding grand finale of its centenary celebration today. The state is expected to hold the event at the Murtala Square, Kaduna where the 19 northern governors, emirs and chiefs and other stakeholders are expected to grace the occasion.

Part of the celebration includes a colourful durbar and gala night to mark the milestone.

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, his deputy Arch. Bala Yusuf Bantex, along other top government functionaries, diplomats and functionaries from the Northern states attended exhibitions held yesterday as part of the celebration.

Briefing newsmen after the exhibition, Arch Barnabas, said the significance of exhibition was to view how past leaders had fared and brought "us to where we are today."