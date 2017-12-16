Photo: Voice Of America

Tanzania President John Magufuli (file photo).

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday handed over 60m/- to the Tanzania Teachers Union (TTU) that was obtained from a fundraising function he held during the opening of the union's General Meeting held in the country's capital, Dodoma.

President John Magufuli presided over the impromptu fundraising immediately after he opened the meeting on Thursday, calling on several top leaders to make a pledge that they were to fulfill before the end of the meeting.

The money was handed over to the TTU's Acting President, Ms Leah Ulaya by the president's Secretary, Mr Ngusa Samike, on behalf of the President Magufuli. Speaking after handing over the money to the TTU boss, Mr Samike said the money was meant to cater for the allowances of the members who were invited at the meeting and he was categorical that the money should be spent for that purpose.

During the fundraising the president and his Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa contributed 10m/- each, with other top government officials including ministers contributing another amount totalling 40m/-. "The president has sent me to handover this money to you on a condition that the teachers receive 50m/- and trainee teachers 10m/-," said Mr Simike.

On the same occasion, the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Dr Leonard Akwilapo and Ms Ulaya commended the president for supervising the collection of the money before the end of the meeting as per his promise.

The PS asked the teachers to work closely with the government because it is on the forefront of tackling their challenges, including paying their dues.