South Africa: #ANCDecides2017 - a Reflection - Battle of the Songs

Delegates staged an impromptu sing-off outside the Nasrec Expo Centre as they waited for the ANC 54th National Conference to start. It was an outward expression of the tensions bubbling ahead of the election of a new party leader. By NKATEKO MABASA.

As one drives into the Nasrec Expo Centre, there is a long row of women dressed in ANC regalia, waiving and holding welcome boards. The mood is set that this is to be a joyous event - a celebration of what the party has achieved over the years. Or maybe a distraction, that there is nothing wrong here, that they are, as the theme says, "deepening unity".

Across the road is another long row of men and women - but here there's all sorts of merchandise, from ANC T-shirts and paintings of Oliver Tambo to home-made food and Aloe Vera products.

Delegates alight from their buses and start to sing. At first you could be forgiven for thinking it was in one voice. On closer inspection, two groups push and shove, not with hands, not chairs nor fists, but with their voices. One group chants for Cyril Ramaphosa and the other for Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. There appear to...