16 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #ANCDecides2017 - Media Kept Penned As Delegates Caucus Through the Day

It wouldn't be an ANC congress if things didn't get off to a slow start, and the first morning of the ruling party's 54th elective conference held true to form. Scheduled to start at 9am, the conference ended up delayed for over five hours amidst ongoing wrangling about the status of delegates from three provinces, and an emergency NEC meeting. With delegates kept away from journalists as if the latter had an infectious disease, media was reduced to peering from afar. By REBECCA DAVIS.

There are journalists and there are ANC delegates, and never the twain shall meet.

This is how things work at the ANC's elective congress at Nasrec, where a series of fences separates journalists from delegates. The division of the two groups is at its most absurd when the delegates process into the food hall, which they do by walking down a fenced-off channel while journalists look on from behind bars - so to speak.

Photo: Delegates gather at Nasrec on Saturday for day one of the elective conference. Photo: Leila Dougan/Daily Maverick

Delegates may sing and dance to show support for their chosen candidate, but trying to get a word out of them in public is...

