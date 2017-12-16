16 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SABC Reaches Wage Agreement With Bemawu

Bemawu, one of the two unions at the South African Broadcasting Corporation, has accepted a revised increase from the public broadcaster, and has called off its strike.

In a short statement on Saturday, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said a resolution has been reached with Broadcasting, Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) regarding wage negotiations for the 2017/18 financial year, with members agreeing to receive a 4.8% increase in basic salary, back-dated to July 2017.

This follows after workers across the country embarked on strike action on Thursday after rejecting the broadcaster's offer of a 4.5% increase, demanding a 10% increase.

"Bemawu has now officially called off their strike action. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) is currently seeking concurrence on the offer with their members and they will revert to us when that process is completed," he said.

SABC acting group chief executive officer, Nomsa Philiso, said negotiations were quite tough as all parties had to find each other in reaching a solution.

"With the organisation dealing with a financial situation which is not ideal, we have had to strike a balance between taking care of employees, which is a priority and ensuring we do not put further stress on the finances of the SABC," said Philiso.

Kganyago said the SABC expressed its gratitude to all managers and staff members who kept the ship afloat during the protest action.

