Ethiopia: Outstanding Students Win Scholarship

Photo: Ethiopian Herald

China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia has granted financial Scholarship for 134 outstanding undergraduate science and engineering students of Addis Ababa Science and Technology University.

China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia (CCCE) has granted financial Scholarship for 134 outstanding undergraduate science and engineering students of Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU).

The scholarship award which is the second time is being offered for students of 1st to 3rd year levels.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Tan Jian, said on the occasion that his Embassy is keen on encouraging Chinese companies to fulfill their social responsibilities, education being one of the focus areas. Ambassador Tan on the occasion expressed his government's commitment to assist Ethiopia in building its capacity in areas of Education, bilateral ties and science and technology to speed up its economic transformation.

State Minister of Science and Technology Professor Afework Kassu said on the occasion hat it is an honor and a great privilege for us to address participants of this special event on "Financial Scholarship from China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia (CCCE) to students of Addis Ababa Science and Technology University.

"It is good to see many of our students with high Grade Point Average (GPA) selected from a range of departments, and qualified for scholarship. It is believed that the scholarship will motivate not only the award winners but also other students to follow their footsteps."

He pointed out that as academic excellence demands continued nurturing, the award winners are required to keep the bar of excellence very high and always strive for better performance. Such an exercise will lay the foundation for better future in your academic and work life in one and for quality of education on another.

The minister added that to scale up such an initiative to other areas of its vision such as research, technology transfer and community service as recognition of excellence is driving force for motivation and better outcomes.

AASTU President Dr. Nurlign Tefera on his part said that the University is working vigorously to equip AASTU with necessary and sufficient human resource for quality research in key scientific and technological areas. Since this requires professional advice and support from well-established science and technology universities which are rich in knowledge and experience in developing a science and technology university AASTU is forming partnership with international universities and organizations from Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, he added.

According to him, the University has established 8 centers of excellence which in turn have huge impacts on research and innovation output. It has also launched 35 PHD and 33 Masters Programs in its 13 departments and admitted 76 PhD and 380 Masters Students this year to bring a real impact in science and technology in the country in the shortest time possible.

He said that the winners have demonstrated strong academic performance in the 2016/17 academic year as well as good ethics during their stay in AASTU.

executive vice chairman of CCCE Mr. Gao Lei said that CCCE member companies have long devoted themselves and share a common mission to improvement of Ethiopian public welfare while working closely with local communities.

Up to now CCCE member companies have created about half a million job opportunities for Ethiopia and trained hundreds of thousands of local technical and management staff and at the same time CCCE members built schools, roads and bridges , dug wells and support for daily life of the community, he indicated.