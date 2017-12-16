16 December 2017

South Africa: #ANCDecides2017 - Dlamini Zuma Chooses Lunch With Diplomats Over Lobbying - and Mabuza Chooses NDZ

ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma had lunch with a handful of mainly female diplomats and three of her daughters while provincial leaders addressed her supporters outside the Nasrec Expo Centre. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was sitting alone at a table in deep conversation with North Korean ambassador to South Africa, Yong Man-ho, when a group of five female ambassadors and diplomats from Scandinavia and Europe were ushered into the room to join her for lunch.

Dlamini Zuma gave them a warm reception, but made it clear that she wasn't prepared to engage too deeply on issues. "She kept a straight face, so we didn't ask her about those issues," one of the diplomats said when asked if Dlamini Zuma expressed her view on issues such as the economy.

"I was surprised that she was there having lunch with us, and not lobbying among the delegates," she said.

An ambassador who was at the lunch said: "We mainly talked about gender issues and the [United Nation's] 'He for She' campaign."

Dlamini Zuma is not known for her friendliness towards Western diplomats, and while she was African Union Commission chairperson, summits were largely closed to Western diplomats to...

