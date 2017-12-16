16 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: President Zuma Announces Free Higher Education for Poor Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

With the attention of the country firmly fixed on the ANC's elective conference, President Jacob Zuma took the opportunity on Saturday morning to finally release his response to the Fees Report. Despite speculation that Zuma wanted to see free university education pushed through as policy before his term of office ended, the President stopped short of announcing such a move. But free higher education will become a reality for poor students, who will now receive full grants for study as of 2018. The question of where this money will come from is as yet unanswered. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Just over three months after President Jacob Zuma received the Heher Commission report on higher education funding, the Presidency has at last released his decision on the vexed issue of student fees.

The timing is interesting: Zuma chose to respond to students on a weekend when the issue is almost certain to be buried by events at the ANC's elective conference at Nasrec.

President Zuma has not taken up the Heher Commission's proposal that university education be funded across the board via an Income Contingent Loan system backed by government.

However, poor students who are academically capable will receive free education at...

South Africa

Zuma Announces Free Higher Education for Poor and Working Class Students

President Jacob Zuma has announced that government will subsidise free higher education for poor and working class… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.