16 December 2017

The Conversation (Johannesburg)

Kenya: Calestous Juma - a Life Dedicated to Finding Answers to Africa's Challenges

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Kenyan U.S-Based Scholar Passes on in Boston
analysis By Caroline Southey

Kenyan-born Calestous Juma, Professor of the Practice of International Development, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University, was passionate about finding solutions to Africa's big challenges. He was acutely aware of the immense obstacles faced by the continent. Yet he approached each challenge with unfailing optimism, and sound advice.

Both Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga paid tribute to him shortly after his death on December 15. Odinga commented:

As a country, we are all better off because we produced Prof Juma.

Juma started his professional career as a teacher before becoming a journalist and then researcher at Nairobi's Environment Liaison Centre. After completing a doctorate in science and technology policy studies at the University of Sussex in the UK, he went on to achieve global recognition for his research on technological innovation, genetic patenting and how to transform agriculture on the continent.

High up on his list of priorities was the continent's food gap. His quest was to find pragmatic and innovative approaches to the problem. This included being highly critical of government policies that threatened the agricultural sector.

He also wrote extensively about disruptions that technological advances would trigger, and how Africa had the potential to lead the way.

Professor Juma engaged passionately and widely on these and other subjects. He used social media, and other media platforms like The Conversation, to share his wealth of knowledge and to engage with as wide a global audience as possible. As President Uhuru Kenyatta put it: "He was a jovial, generous and humble man."

We at The Conversation Africa were deeply saddened to learn of Professor Juma's passing. We recognise the enormous contributions he made to public life across the continent, and express our thanks for the fine work he did with us. Our thoughts and sympathies are of course with his family and friends at this time.

More on This

Harvard Professor Calestous Juma, Born in Kenya, Dies in U.S.

US-based Kenyan scholar Calestous Juma, who was in June named as one of the most reputable people in the world, is dead. Read more »

Read the original article on The Conversation Africa.

Copyright © 2017 The Conversation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.