15 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: GPU, Partners Commemorate 13th Anniversary of Deyda Hydara's Murder

Photo: Deyda Hydara Website
Deyda Hydara

The  Gambia Press Union (GPU) and Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), supported by International Freedom of Expression Exchange (IFEX) will hold a forum in honour of victims of freedom of expression violation in The Gambia as part of events marking the commemoration of the 12th anniversary of the assassination of Deyda Hydara.

The event, to be held on Saturday at 3:00pm at the UTG Law Faculty in Kanifing, is being organised in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Deyda Hydara Family, The Point Newspaper, Article 19 and Victims Centre.

Mr Hydara is a founder member and former president of the GPU. He was also managing editor and co-proprietor of The Point Newspaper. The prominent journalist was killed on 16 December 2004 while from The Point's office on Garba Jahumpa Road in Bakau. He was accompanied by two female staff of The Point; Ida Jagne and Nyangsara Jobe. Twelve years on, his killers remain unknown.

Every year, GPU and partners commemorate December 16 to keep Deyda's legacy alive and renew calls for justice. In 2015, the Union launched the Deyda Hydara Memorial Lecture Series. The maiden lecture was titled 'The Role of the Media in the Independence Struggle of The Gambia'. This year's event will also highlight the cases of many media practitioners who have suffered the brutalities of the former government. The day will kick off with a procession from KMC grounds to the site of his shooting, before marching down to Law Faculty.

