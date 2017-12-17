Gambia: Does Every Potential Foreign Investor Have to Meet the President?

editorial

QUESTION OF THE DAY

A press release from the Office of the President did indicate that the Russian businessman who declared his intention to create an island within Gambian territory was granted audience. The press release added that "upon presentation of his investment proposal, the Office of the President referred the matter to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice in a letter dated 15th November 2017." This means that action was being taken.

GIEPA is the competent authority designed to assess and advise investors. Did Romanov ever visit GIEPA before visiting the Office of the President? What procedure is in place to welcome new foreign investors? Will many more foreign investors be seen criss-crossing the Office of the President to sell their proposals? Foroyaa will be watching.