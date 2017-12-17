15 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: In Memory of Deyda Hydara

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Deyda Hydara Website
Deyda Hydara

Tomorrow, 16th December marks the thirteenth anniversary of the murder of Deyda Hydara in cold blood by cowards who hid in the dark to commit this atrocious crime.

The dark forces against progress could not use the carrot and the stick to silence him. In the end they used the barrel of the gun.

The body of Deyda Hydara is no more but his spirit still lives in our midst. Deyda Hydara will never die but will continue to live in our hearts and mind, because he refused to be silent.

We can hear his echoes from the grave, telling us to speak the truth and not to relent at any time. He is urging us to continue writing even if our hands are cut. He is saying we should speak out even if our tongues are cut.

He breathed a big sigh of relief when he heard the good news of a media friendly environment.

"Move on my colleagues, move on! Do not give in. Surmount all difficulties to ensure press freedom," he said as his voice reverberated in the grave.

Deyda will continue to speak out until all the laws impinging on press freedom and freedom of expression are revoked and new laws that strengthen them are enacted. He will not go to sleep until his widow, sons, daughters, relatives and close colleagues know who murdered him.

Go to rest, our dear colleague. Go to rest! Change in The Gambia is unstoppable. The future of The Gambia is bright.

More on This

Media Mark Anniversary of Killing of Journalist Deyda Hydara

The  Gambia Press Union (GPU) and Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), supported by International Freedom of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.