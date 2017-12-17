Egypt: Sisi Hails Military Cooperation With France

Photo: SRA D. Myles Cullen/USAF

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Saturday 16/12/2017 French Defense Minister Florence Parly in presence of Minister of Defense and Military Production Sedki Sobhi.

In a statement, Presidency's Spokesman Bassam Radi said Sisi stressed during the meeting the strong and deep relations binding Egypt and France.

He lauded current close cooperation between both countries in the military field, expressing keenness on developing this cooperation in the coming phase.

Sisi also affirmed the importance of continuing intensive coordination and consultation between Cairo and Paris on issues and challenges of mutual concern, Radi further said.

The French minister voiced her country's keenness to foster the current cooperation and partnership relations between both countries in all fields including military and security spheres as well as to continue coordination towards challenges facing the Middle East as Egypt is a pillar of security and stability in the region, Radi added.

She said that Paris is also keen to follow up the outcome of Sisi's successful visit to Paris in October which contributes to enhancing existing cooperation between two countries.

The French minister hailed the Egyptian efforts to combat terrorism, stressing her country's support to Egypt in its efforts against this challenge, said the presidential spokesman.

They also tackled means to boost joint military cooperation and exchanged views pertaining to the latest regional developments and efforts aimed to reach political solutions to the current crises in the region especially in Libya, Radi added.