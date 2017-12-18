Rwanda: Is RnB Singer King James Venturing Into Gospel Music?

James Ruhumuriza, better known by his stage name "King James" shot to fame in 2009, thanks to his 'Inzozi' song which shot him to limelight. He has since not looked back and is currently working on his seventh album that will soon be out. Sunday Magazine's Sharon Kantengwa caught up with the 27 year old and asked about his latest venture into gospel music.

What have you been up to musically?

For the past three months, I was mainly in the US to work on my album and shoot six videos and my seventh album will soon be out.

Of recent you have ventured into gospel music. How has it been going for you?

Many people have given me positive feedback about the songs and that is why I have it made it a point to include a gospel song in every album. I have received many fans from the music genre and the upcoming album will have a gospel song. I am trying to see if one day I can come up with agospel album in future.

Is this new venture as a result of your Christian background?

It has always been easy for me because my parents have always been open about me doing anything as long as I love it. I am still a Christian but it's just that I don't like to put boundaries to my art. I'm a big fan of gospel music and I feel that I should be part of it.

Which emotions dominate your music and why?

Love, mostly sad love and I don't know why but every time I am about to write a song, words centering sad love are always the first that come to mind.

From your 12 years' experience, how have you improved musically?

In the beginning I was singing for the love of it without making money. I now have music to thank for providing my needs. I've always tried to keep some direction in front of me and I have weathered many storms. My list of failures, setbacks and disappointments is long, but I have gotten back up, refocused, learned valuable life principles and moved forward.

What do you think of the industry in this country, currently?

Rwandans are beginning to appreciate music and there is more talent coming out. For artistes to stage a concert and get a huge turn up is an achievement for this country. As you can see, music is making many artists' life better, are becoming ambassadors, and we are making money from it. There are also many other new talented artists coming in the limelight.

What do you attribute your career success to?

God and hard work. I have from the start known what I ultimately want to accomplish. I've been intentional in every area of my life. Keeping my fans at heart and producing what is best for them has always been my intention.