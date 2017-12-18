Kampala — Kenya was determined to win the Cecafa tourney they hosted and thanks to their spot kick speciality, they overcame Zanzibar 3-2 after a 2-2 draw to win the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup yesterday.

Kenya goalkeeper Derrick Matasi was the hero as he kept out three penalties to hand his side the seventh trophy.

Harambee Stars banked on home advantage to halt the Zanzibar minnows, who had stunned Uganda Cranes at the semi-final stage of the regional competition.

Kenyan winger Ovella Ochieng curled the ball from twenty seven yards to beat Zanzibar goalkeeper Nohammed Abraham on five minutes.

Zanzibar, who shocked Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania in the group, were rewarded for their attacking football the in 87th minute when substitute Khamisi Musa finished off Salim Kheri's well cut pass to tie the score at full time.

Seven minutes into extra time and Kenya scored the second goal courtesy of Juma after a goalkeeping mistake.

Three minutes later, it was 2-2; this time round Musa Mohammed failing to clear the danger giving Khamisi Musa a chance to complete his brace and send the match to penalties.

Matasi kept out Ahmed Said, Khamis Musa and Mohammed Issa spot-kicks with Mudathir Abbas and Dan Abdul scoring for the Zanzibar Heroes.

Jockins Atudo, Wesley Onguso and Samuel Onyango scored for Kenya while Duncan Otieno missed out.

Cranes job hunt under scrutiny

With the Cranes vacancy to be decided this week, interim coach Moses Basena, among the five-man final shortlist, wanted to use the competition to show his worth.

He could only manage to beat Burundi 2-1 in the playoff game yesterday to finish third after the semifinal elimination at the hands of Zanzibar on Friday at the Moi stadium.

Basena will most likely compete with Belgian Lucky Eyamel as the Fufa executive selects the permanent coach during their meeting this week.

Cranes, who have won the Cecafa Cup a record 14 times, missed out on the trophy due to inconsistency in the line-up selection, a lack of cohesion and a dour display by senior team members like freshly crowned Airtel-Fufa best player Muzamir Mutyaba.

The tournament, supposedly a preparation platform for next month's Chan tourney in Morocco, left Basena with no tangible positives.

CECAFA TOURNAMENT

Final

Kenya 2-2 Zanzibar

Kenya win shoot-out 3-2

Uganda bt Burundi to finish 3rd