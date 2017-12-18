Rwanda: Umushyikirano 2017 Opens Today

Rwandans from all corners of the country and diaspora will today gather at the Kigali Convention centre for the annual National Dialogue Council, commonly known as Umushyikirano.

It will bring together about 2,000 Rwandans, including central and local government officials, businesses, civil society, other members of the Rwandan community and diplomats.

The National Strategy for Transformation, Values for Prosperity and Youth at the Centre of Transformation are the topics that will be discussed during this Umushyikirano, according to Prime Minister's Office.

Ladislas Ngendahimana, a political analyst and member of the pan-African Movement Rwanda Chapter, observed that this is the first Umushyikirano after the August Presidential elections which paved way to the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1) in form of 7-year government programme.

"Participants should discuss it and draw the roadmap for its implementation. By understanding it in practical terms, they own it," he told The New Times in a recent interview.

Rwanda and Africa are facing changes in the world order and emerging slavery in Africa. This requires all Rwandans to be aware of it and their responsibility as Africans. Thus, it is important to put the NST1 in the Panafrican perspective so that we can achieve the Rwanda we want, he added.

Under the Constitution, Umushyikirano is an annual event chaired by the President and participants debate issues affecting the country such as the state of the nation, customer service, employment, functioning of the decentralised structures, and national unity.

This year's Umushyikirano is the 15th edition.

The two-day event, which closes tomorrow, will be broadcast live on public radio and TV as well as streamed online with slots for call-in sessions.