18 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

East Africa: Kenya Are 2017 Cecafa Champions!

Photo: Chris Wamalwa/Daily Nation
Kenya's Kepha Aswani, centre, vies for the ball with Zanzibar's Yahya Mudathir on December 9, 2017, at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. Kenya went on to win the tournament on December 17.
By Peter Kamasa

Sunday

Third place

Uganda 2-1 Burundi

Final

Kenya 2-2 Zanzibar (3-2 penalty shootout)

Hosts Kenya were crowned 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup champions after beating Zanzibar 3-2 on penalty shootout yesterday at Moi Sports Complex in Kisumu.

Kenya took the lead through Ovella Ochieng in the 5th minute before Kassim Khamis made it 1-1 in the 89th minute to take the game into extra-time.

Striker Masud Juma put again Kenya ahead in the 98th minute before Khamis cancelled it out two minutes later. The teams went into decisive penalties, with Kenya winning in the end 3-2.

Ahmed Said, Khamis Musa and Mohammed Issa missed the spot-kicks for Zanzibar Heroes, with Mudathir Abbas and Dan Abdul converting their spotkicks. Harambe Stars scored through Jockins Atudo, Wesley Onguso and Samuel Onyango, while Duncan Otieno missed out.

In the third place playoff, Burundi dominated the proceedings against 14-time champions Uganda, the Swallows snatching the lead in the 23rd minute through Rayon Sports forward Shassir Nahimana, but forward Ibrahim Juma struck twice for Uganda in 54th and 77th minutes to win the game for the outgoing champions.

Harambee Stars hero Patrick Matasi scooped two individual awards from the just-concluded Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The Posta Rangers custodian won the Most Valuable Player trophy and the Golden Glove. Ugandan forward Derrick Nsibambi won the Golden Boot with four goals.

Rwanda failed to progress from group stages after losing two games, having lost against Kenya and Zanzibar, before drawing with guest side Libya and then beating Tanzania.

CECAFA, short form for Council of Eastern and Central Africa Football Associations, is a regional football bloc that brings together eleven countries.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

