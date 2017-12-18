15 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

South Sudan: More Diarrhoea Cases Among Children in Camp

Unity — Dozens of children suffered from diarrhoea in Yida refugee camp in South Sudan's Unity state this week. A medical source reported to Radio Dabanga that the camp has witnessed an outbreak of diarrhoea, mainly among children.

The source said that the French Doctors without Borders (MSF) has received fifteen cases of diarrhoea in their centre in Yida. No deaths have been reported.

The number of medical and therapeutic services are reportedly being reduced by the aid organisations in Yida. "At the time only Care and MSF are operating in the camp," the source said.

Relocation programme

To the discontent of the Yida refugees, there have been less aid activities in line with a relocation programme of the refugees to Pamir camp. The chairman of the Yida Refugee Council told Radio Dabanga in July 2016 that some of the health and protection centres at the camp have been closed as aid organisations transferred their activities to Pamir and Ajuong Thok camps, also in Unity state.

Because of the relocation programme by the the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) that started in June 2016, refugees in Yida have faced uncertain times. The overpopulated, 'unofficial' refugee camp counted 70,000 refugees at the time.

The camp residents were requested to go or to be transported to Pamir and Ajuong Thok. Some people opted to stay and continue harvesting the farms they built, others packed-up for a new settlement as they found the help and presence of aid agencies decreased.

