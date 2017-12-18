15 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Hamza Picked Among Finest in Croatia

By Sulayman Bah

Hamza Barry's performances this campaign hasn't gone unnoticed as he gets picked as one of the league's most notable stars. Croatian publication Tportal voted Algerian forward Hilal Soudani as the standout in its annual best captain of the season awards.

In what was the 15th edition, the paper drew a list of various captains from amongst the ten clubs in the Croatian Premier League. Out of the short-listed candidates of captains, each nominee is allowed to select five other players they believe were phenomenal the past-12 months.

Midfielder Hamza Barry was picked the fourth best performing star, amassing a combined eighteen points as Dinamo Zagreb's captain and multiple times league highest scorer El Arabi Hilal Soudani finished top of the log.

The 30-year-old Algerian, who bossed the scoring chart the past two seasons in the eastern European country and is currently the championship's highest goal-getter, made away with the gong collecting 70 percent of the votes.

Barry is enjoying the best moments of his young career with Hajduk Split who're third on the table.

The creative playmaker is on the lips of a blizzard of clubs namely English Premier League duo Everton and West Ham United.

Much has been mooted about his likely exit but no offers have been tabled yet though the player himself remains flattered by the attention he is garnering from well-to do-sides.

