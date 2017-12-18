Gambia: Ports Asst Coach - the League Is Tough

Gambia Ports Authority are finding it hard to win games owing to toughness of the league, assistant coach Hadji Tunkara admits. Tunkara's comments followed Ports' 2-0 win over table-topper Banjul United.

'We are taking it game by game. We are going to take it from there to collect three points from them,' Hadji, an erstwhile Ports striker himself, deputising coach Alagie Sarr, said.

He continued: 'the past three games, we cannot collect three points from any team because the league has just started and we are hopeful of winning our upcoming matches.

The league is a tough league and it is not easy to collect three points but we are doing everything possible to win our matches.'

Up next for Ports is a fixture with fourth-placed Fortune FCtomorrow as Banjul United takes on Real de Banjul.

Tunkara's opposing number in the dug-out Ousman Touray of Banjul United, rued his team's lack of concentration but vowed to right the wrongs against Real de Banjul.