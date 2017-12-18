Gambia: Sarr, Others Vie for POTM Award

Gamtel FC's skipper Modou Sarr is one of four players in the running for the country's domestic top flight's player of the month (POTM) award.

In sweeping changes by the Football House, Sarr is among four players vying for the debut edition of the GFF's POTM and other new gongs there for the take.

One of most senior players of the telecom giants, Modou - son to gaffer Alagie Sarr of Ports Authority - has been the club's go-to-guy featuring in starring roles in various Caf club competitions for Gamtel the past seasons.

A mainstay in midfield, he remains one of the few members of Gamtel's record quadruple FA Cup now FF Cup winning team.

Lanky but crafty, his skill set is inimitable.

But to win the award, he will have to ward off competitions from United's Abdoueli Sarr, Fortune FC's Ensa Keita and Ousman Joof of Marimoo FC.

Abdoulie, a sample of style being temporary and class being permanent, the youngster pulls off tricks that will have anyone blinking twice.

Young as he maybe, Sarr is Banjul United's heart-throb.

Keita and Joof are also deserving of the November-December domestic player of the month, netting goals and turning providers of their respective outfits.

The other categories being competed for are the coach of the month for the first and second tiers.

Sulayman Kuyateh of Gamtel, Jane Joof of Fortune FC and Banjul United's Omar Touray are the gaffers throwing hats in the ring for the best coach of the month.

Winners in all aforesaid categories are to be revealed today (Friday).