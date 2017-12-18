18 December 2017

South Africa: Amajimbos End Runners-Up in Lesotho

The Amajimbos national men's U17 select football side took silver at the Four Nations tournament in Maseru, Lesotho at the weekend.

They went down 5-4 on penalties to the hosts.

After trailing 2-0 in the first half, Molefi Ntseki's predominantly school-going Amajimbos team fought back gallantly in the second half to equalise in a thrilling second stanza of the final which was played in blazing heat.

Rising striker, Boitumelo Radiopane was the toast of Amajimbos as he scored a brace in the second half to take the match to penalties.

The hosts scored all their five spot kicks while the visitors saw one effort saved to settle for silver.

In the third and fourth place play off, South Africa B side walloped their Lesotho counterparts 3-0 to win the bronze tag.

South Africa juniors will return home on Sunday but will go into camp again in early January.

