Luanda — Angolan Demart Pena, 27-year old, retained on Saturday his World Fighting Championship belt of the Extreme Fighting Championship-Worldwide (EFC), after beating South Africa's Irschaad Sayed on Saturday night in Pretoria.

The Angolan victory came by technical KO in the fourth round of the five round fight, held at the Time Square Arena in the South African city of Pretoria.

Demart Pena, besides retaining his belt, improved his record now with 13 wins and no defeat.