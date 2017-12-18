Somalia: 65 Somalis Killed in Ethiopia

Photo: Geocurrents

A regional map of Ethiopia.

Reports reaching Radio Dalsan from the Oromia region in Ethiopia say that up to 65 people who are all Ethiopian Somalis were killed in Gadule, a small town in Darullow district. However, the head of information of Eastern Harerge district in the Oromia region Mr Abdirizack Mohamed who spoke to Oromo, Tigre and Amharic branches of news said that the number of people who died is14.

Mr Mohamed added that the incident was as a result of an attack carried out in Gadule suburb by the Liyu Police from the Somali region in which one soldier and one civilian was killed and in retaliation, the families of the deceased soldier attacked the Somalis who were living in the area.

"The incident was malicious and never witnessed before. People were assembled in one place and told that their security will be taken care of as there were tensions in the area. But later people armed with swords arrived and killed all the 65 people who were there. I left the place few minutes before the incident took place and was in a nearby toilet. That's how I survived." Said a witness who lives the area.