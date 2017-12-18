16 December 2017

Eritrea: Training for Members of EDF

Asmara — The Information and Promotion Unit of the Ministry of Defense organized a training program on literature, drama, dancing and music for 30 members of the Sesina Cultural Troupe.

At a concluding ceremony conducted on 15 December here in the capital, the head of the Cultural Troupe, Maj. Tsegehannes Negash stated that the training that was provided for more than 2 months included literature, drama, dancing, film production, poetry and music.

Commending the commitment the trainers and the trainees exhibited during the period of the training, Major Tsegehannes pointed out that the trainees are expected to take the training they are provided as a stepping stone for further improving their skills through practice.

The trainers on their part, indicating that the training provided both in theory and practice will help the trainees to upgrade the knowledge they previously had, called for the sustainability of the program.

Speaking at the ceremony, the head of the Information and Promotion Unit, Col. Solomon Sium pointed out that there is plan to organize such training programs for the different cultural troupes of the EDF with a view to upgrade their skills and contribute in the development of art in the country.

Eritrea

