Eritrea: Gash Barka - Annual Activity Assessment Meeting

Barentu — At an annual assessment meeting the Administration of the Gash Barka region conducted on 13 December, it was reported that commendable development programs were conducted through the active participation of the public and stakeholders.

According to the reports presented by the heads of line ministries, roads renovation, bridges construction, renovation of potable water projects, water and soil conservation programs, agricultural activities as well as water catchment schemes and other projects have been implemented.

It was also indicated that the activities were conducted through the coordination with the Committee for the Development of the Western Zone, the zonal administrations, construction companies, as well as members of the EDF.

The participants of the meeting conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented and adopted different resolutions including strengthening effort to augment income and reduce expenditures, the speedy implementation of the ongoing projects as well as strengthening organizational capacity of the national associations.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of the Gash Barka region, Mr. Fessehaye Haile called for enhanced effort to increase societal awareness on the Government's proclamation regarding the use of land and allocation in a way that benefits the larger population. He also called on all concerned institutions to boost contribution for the successful implementation of the set out development programs.