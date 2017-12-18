Angola: Minister Wants More Investment in Health Education

Luanda — The Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, said last Saturday in Luanda that there is a huge need to invest much more in health education so that citizens are aware of the existence of malaria, and then fight against mosquitoes.

Silvia Lutucuta said at the end of the visit that the Angolan First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, paid to the municipal hospital of Cacuaco, where she delivered an ambulance, medicines, expendable material and toys to children hospitalized there.

According to the minister, it is not only the responsibility of the population, it is also necessary to improve basic sanitation to reduce waste, less water and an educated population.

To her, it is a national problem and explained that the overcrowding of the hospitals coincides with the most difficult period in the rainy season, when there are many more mosquitoes in circulation and the risk of malaria is higher.

The Minister stressed that measures are being taken, although there are no short, medium and long term plans.

She ensured support in medicines, saying that although Cacuaco municipal hospital is a provincial-level health care centre, it has had the support of the central body within malaria programmes, although it is not enough at this peak stage.

The Cabinet official also said that more cases have been recorded than should have been normal, because malaria is an endemic disease in the region, but outbreak always makes it a bit difficult to scale the amount of medicines needed.

To her, the support of the first lady given to the hospital will help to minimize the situation