17 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Wants More Investment in Health Education

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, said last Saturday in Luanda that there is a huge need to invest much more in health education so that citizens are aware of the existence of malaria, and then fight against mosquitoes.

Silvia Lutucuta said at the end of the visit that the Angolan First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, paid to the municipal hospital of Cacuaco, where she delivered an ambulance, medicines, expendable material and toys to children hospitalized there.

According to the minister, it is not only the responsibility of the population, it is also necessary to improve basic sanitation to reduce waste, less water and an educated population.

To her, it is a national problem and explained that the overcrowding of the hospitals coincides with the most difficult period in the rainy season, when there are many more mosquitoes in circulation and the risk of malaria is higher.

The Minister stressed that measures are being taken, although there are no short, medium and long term plans.

She ensured support in medicines, saying that although Cacuaco municipal hospital is a provincial-level health care centre, it has had the support of the central body within malaria programmes, although it is not enough at this peak stage.

The Cabinet official also said that more cases have been recorded than should have been normal, because malaria is an endemic disease in the region, but outbreak always makes it a bit difficult to scale the amount of medicines needed.

To her, the support of the first lady given to the hospital will help to minimize the situation

Angola

Former Nigerian President Ends Visit to Angola

The former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, last Monday returned to his country after making a private visit of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.