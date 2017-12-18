Luanda — More than 140.7 billion kwanzas were collected for the state's coffers in November this year with the export of more than 52.5 million barrels of oil at an average price of US $ 57,187 US Dollars.

According to data compiled by Angop, on Saturday, based on the monthly reports published by the Ministry of Finance, there was an increase of more than 25.1 million kwanzas, compared with October, 2017.

Still comparing with the same period of 2016 (November) it was registered increase of 14.4 million kwanzas.

From January to October this year, revenues were over 1.3 trillion, with the exports of 494.9 million barrels of oil.

The General State Budget (OGE) for 2018 was prepared based on the forecast of the oil price at 50 dollars per barrel.

Concerning oil production, Nigeria has surpassed last October Angola as the largest African oil producer after seven months of leadership, according to October data of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).