Luanda — 1º de Agosto president, Carlos Hendrick, said on Saturday in Luanda that his team's goals are to reach the group phase of the Africa champions league, to start in February in 2018.

Speaking to Angop at the end of the first edition of the ceremony of Palancas Negras Award, which aimed to honour players and former players of national football team, the sport official stressed that his club is getting prepared at all levels, towards objectives set by managing board of the team.

According to him, the group will begin its preparation for the Africa Champions League qualifiers on December 27 in the coastal Benguela province.

1º de Agosto are the national champions, after finishing at the top of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017) with 65 points.