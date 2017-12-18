Angola: First Lady Hails Importance of Strengthening Family Responsibilities

Luanda — The Angolan First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, defended last Saturday in Luanda the importance of homes, as the core for developing respect for values and teach the children to get prepared for the challenges of the future.

The first lady said so to 700 children from 22 child care centres, among homes and churches in Luanda, who attended an early Christmas party called "The Wheel of Love - A Christmas for Life", which was attended by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Ana Dias Lourenço reminded that it was necessary to teach children the primacy of reason, a sense of responsibility, discipline, team work spirit and inter-help, love for neighbour, respect for elders, and other equivalent values for children.

According to her, the children have to learn that for every right there is a duty and that there is more joy in giving than in receiving.

The first Lady stressed that at this time of the year, families seek to bring all their relatives together in one place in order to strengthen ties of friendship, fraternity and respect.

She called the attention of the children to the fact that the family is not only parents and brothers, but all those who give them affection and love, who wants them well, who takes care of them, who teach good things and who prepares them for the future.

The activity, which took place at the National Training School of Social Service Technicians in the municipality of Cacuaco, ended with the delivery of gifts to children made by the presidential couple.