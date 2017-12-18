Angola: Health Minister Checks Malaria Situation in Huambo

Huambo — The Health Minister, Sílvia Lutukuta, is since Sunday morning paying a working visit to the central Huambo province, where she is learning about the malaria situation in this region, which has been recording high levels of the disease since the beginning of this year.

Speaking to the press at her arrival, the minister said that she is accompanied by a multidisciplinary team, especially experts of epidemiological surveillance, the National Public Health Directorate and the National Health Laboratory, as well as equipment for testing the disease to confirm or not the outbreak.

She said that the intention is to strengthen the local technical capacity, to make a realistic diagnosis of the situation, and then define the strategy to combat the outbreak in an urgent and effective way.

In relation to the supply of medicines, she assured that there will be a very brief increase in these means, because the situation is not normal and it always requires the reinforcement of drugs.

To fulfill this mission of verification, the minister will visit the central hospital of Huambo, and the municipal units of Bailundo, 75 kilometers north of the capital city, and Catchiungo, 64 kilometers east.

In the last seven months, the health authorities of the province registered 1.021 deaths, compared to 22 in the same period of 2016, out of a total of 127.505 patients diagnosed.