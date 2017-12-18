Malawi: Wanderers Champions First Time in 11 Years

Be Forward Wanderers have, for the first time in 11 years, won Malawi's top-flight league with a game in hand after defeating Masters Security 4-1 at Balaka Stadium on Saturday, 16 December 2017.

The win, achieved courtesy of striker Peter Wadabwa's brace and strikes from Esau Kanyenda and Foster Namwela, saw Wanderers seal their sixth league championship with unassailable 68 points.

Wanderers, one of Malawi's oldest top-flight clubs formed in the 1960s, cannot be overtaken by second-placed and record 12-time winners, Nyasa Big Bullets.

Bullets, Malawi's most successful club, beat Dwangwa United 2-1 at Chitowe Stadium in the Central Region also on Saturday, but could only move to 64 points with a game in hand.

However, all eyes were at Balaka Stadium, where Patience Kalumo pulled one back for Masters from the penalty spot but could not prevent Wanderers from becoming the third highest league winners after second-placed Silver Strikers (eight titles).

Wanderers, who lost in two national cup finals a few months ago, dictated proceedings of the league right from the start, thanks to a deep quality squad that includes journeyman Kanyenda, who counts Jomo Cosmos, Polokwane City and Lokomotiv Moscow among his former clubs, and former TP Mazembe and Orlando Pirates midfielder Joseph Kamwendo.

Coached by veteran mentor Yasin Osman, Wanderers will now switch attention to the Total CAF Champions League 2018 after being drawn in the preliminary round against Congolese giants AS Vita whereas Masters, who have not yet secured survival in the top-flight league of Malawi, were drawn against Angola's Petro Athletico in the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2018.