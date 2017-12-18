Rwanda: Kagame Warns Criticism Will Not Stop Crackdown

Photo: New Times

President Kagame addresses the UN General Assembly in New York (file photo).

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has said that his party will not pay attention to "alarmists" who promise asylum and protection to Rwandans who are pushing foreign interests.

In an apparent reference to detained politician Diane Rwigara, the president said: "They think that we will be scared to hear that Rwanda arrested a person; that a young girl who wanted to become president was denied her freedom. That we will be afraid because we don't want to be portrayed negatively," he told party delegates during the Rwanda Patriotic Front-RPF Inkotanyi celebrations of 30 years of existence.

Although he did not mention Ms Rwigara the remarks were understood to be a reference to the 35-year-old politician who sought to challenge President Kagame in elections last August but is now in custody to answer charges of forgery and incitement.

The RPF, he said, will not be afraid to challenge foreign forces that seek to exploit some Rwandans for their own good.

"If this finds a party like RPF, which does not pay attention to this, that person is instantly rejected by those same foreign actors. That person then goes to carry boxes (in exile) or spends time in jail."

The remarks formed part of President Kagame's hour-long address to the National Congress of RPF-Inkotanyi as the party on Thursday marked 30 years since its founding in December 1987. He also lashed out at the culture of self-adulation.

"This is a milestone not only of years, but of the efforts that changed the course of history of Rwanda as well as our character.

"But singing your own praises is not worthy of people who have self-respect. That bragging should stop; use that energy to solve our problems," he said.

Ms Rwigara was disqualified from the presidential race after the electoral commission said she had forged signatures in an effort to meet benchmarks for nomination.